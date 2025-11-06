Amit Shah's Fierce Election Pitch in Bihar: 'Infiltrator-Free' Mission
In a bid to wrest control in the Bihar assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused illegal Bangladeshi immigrants of endangering jobs and security. Shah criticized RJD for past atrocities and emphasized redevelopment projects like a new airport and sugar mill cooperatives in Champaran, should the NDA triumph.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, intensified his campaign rhetoric for the Bihar assembly elections, labeling illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as threats to employment and national security. The election, he declared, is crucial for rendering the eastern state devoid of 'infiltrators.'
While addressing rallies in the West Champaran and Motihari districts, Shah condemned the RJD's tenure for incidents of violence and sexual assaults. He reassured the public that under the NDA government, there would be no room for 'bahubalis' or strongmen, aiming to ensure law and order.
Shah also promised various developmental initiatives, including constructing a new airport in Champaran, reviving shuttered sugar mills through cooperative models, and building a medical college in Motihari. Moreover, the regional Tharu community could anticipate major schemes under the NDA's rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
