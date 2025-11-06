Left Menu

Khan Sir Urges Youth to Strengthen Democracy Through Voting

Popular YouTuber Khan Sir participated in the Bihar Assembly elections and urged young voters to actively take part in the democratic process. Emphasizing the equality of all citizens during elections, he encouraged informed voting based on critical sectors like education, employment, health, and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:14 IST
Popular YouTuber and educator Khan Sir was seen at the polling booths in Patna on Thursday, casting his vote in the Bihar Assembly elections. A fervent advocate for democracy, he called on young voters to participate actively, emphasizing the importance of their involvement in the democratic process.

After voting, Khan Sir addressed reporters, stating, "India is the mother of democracy. Voting equalizes every citizen, poor or rich." He urged voters to choose wisely, focusing on candidates committed to education, employment, health, and security, emphasizing the negative impact of low voter turnout.

He urged citizens to vote, regardless of political leanings, even recommending the NOTA option if necessary. The emphasis was on increasing youth participation, as voting unfolded across Bihar under tightened security for the first of two election phases.

