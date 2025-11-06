Left Menu

Czech Government Transition: Fiala Agrees to Resign

The Czech centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, has agreed to resign following populist billionaire Andrej Babis's election victory. The current cabinet will remain in place until Babis' team is officially appointed, with Fiala set to tender the resignation to President Petr Pavel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Czech centre-right government, headed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, is set to resign, marking a key step in the transition of power to Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire who won the October elections.

The outgoing cabinet will remain temporarily in power until Babis' administration is officially installed, which is anticipated to take several weeks.

Fiala plans to submit the formal resignation to President Petr Pavel later on Thursday, paving the way for the new government's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

