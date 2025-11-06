Czech Government Transition: Fiala Agrees to Resign

The Czech centre-right government, headed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, is set to resign, marking a key step in the transition of power to Andrej Babis, a populist billionaire who won the October elections.

The outgoing cabinet will remain temporarily in power until Babis' administration is officially installed, which is anticipated to take several weeks.

Fiala plans to submit the formal resignation to President Petr Pavel later on Thursday, paving the way for the new government's formation.

