Mamata Banerjee Denies Personal Receipt of Electoral Forms Amid Media Claims

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has firmly denied reports suggesting she personally received enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. These reports, according to Banerjee, are misleading and contribute to misinformation about the electoral process.

In a Facebook post, Banerjee addressed the media claims, explaining a BLO visited her residence for electoral duties but did not interact with her directly. Despite media reports to the contrary, she assured that she did not personally accept any forms.

Banerjee remains critical of the current execution of the SIR by the Election Commission of India in West Bengal. She pledged not to fill out any form until all citizens have completed theirs, emphasizing her opposition to the current measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)