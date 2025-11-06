Left Menu

NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Elections: Yogi Adityanath

As Bihar's first phase of assembly elections takes place, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath predicts an overwhelming win for the National Democratic Alliance. Criticizing previous RJD and Congress rule for poor development and lawlessness, Yogi lauds the NDA's progress in infrastructure and public services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:28 IST
NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Elections: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the first phase of Bihar's Assembly elections unfolds across 121 constituencies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, forecasting a triumph in 100 of the contested seats. Addressing a rally in Bettiah, Adityanath criticized the opposition for historical issues related to law and order during the RJD and Congress administrations, condemning their alleged failure to foster development.

Yogi Adityanath remarked on the vibrant voter turnout comprising youth, mothers, and farmers, emphasizing that it is indicative of the NDA's strong support. Should this momentum persist into the second phase scheduled for November 11, Adityanath predicted a defeat for the Mahagathbandhan alliance. He recounted Bihar's rich cultural heritage and criticized past governance for overshadowing the state's identity.

Highlighting the past regime's failings, he cited rampant caste-based violence and high incidences of kidnapping during RJD's tenure. In contrast, he praised the NDA's impactful governance with improved law and order since 2005, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, along with enhancements in connectivity, education, and infrastructure. Adityanath stressed that the NDA has consistently delivered on its promises, unlike the opposition's empty pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

 Global
2
Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

 India
4
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025