NDA Poised for Dominant Victory in Bihar Elections: Yogi Adityanath

As the first phase of Bihar's Assembly elections unfolds across 121 constituencies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects, forecasting a triumph in 100 of the contested seats. Addressing a rally in Bettiah, Adityanath criticized the opposition for historical issues related to law and order during the RJD and Congress administrations, condemning their alleged failure to foster development.

Yogi Adityanath remarked on the vibrant voter turnout comprising youth, mothers, and farmers, emphasizing that it is indicative of the NDA's strong support. Should this momentum persist into the second phase scheduled for November 11, Adityanath predicted a defeat for the Mahagathbandhan alliance. He recounted Bihar's rich cultural heritage and criticized past governance for overshadowing the state's identity.

Highlighting the past regime's failings, he cited rampant caste-based violence and high incidences of kidnapping during RJD's tenure. In contrast, he praised the NDA's impactful governance with improved law and order since 2005, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, along with enhancements in connectivity, education, and infrastructure. Adityanath stressed that the NDA has consistently delivered on its promises, unlike the opposition's empty pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)