Left Menu

Orbán's Gambit: Russian Oil, Trump Ties, and Europe's Energy Crisis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán meets Donald Trump seeking support for Hungary’s continued Russian oil purchases. With increasing pressure from the EU and US, Orbán argues there's no alternative to Russian oil for Hungary. His ties with Trump could be pivotal in securing US favor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:48 IST
Orbán's Gambit: Russian Oil, Trump Ties, and Europe's Energy Crisis
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's upcoming visit to the White House highlights his desperate bid to secure U.S. support for Hungary's continued purchase of Russian oil. The visit underscores the relationship between Orbán and former President Trump, who may play a crucial role in this energy dilemma.

Historically critical of Russia, Orbán has significantly shifted towards Moscow over the last decade. This change has intrigued political circles, given his closeness with Trump and the MAGA movement, despite backlash from the EU for Budapest's Russian oil reliance.

Facing accusations of lacking viable energy alternatives, Orbán claims geographic constraints limit Hungary's options. Yet Trump appears sympathetic to this plight, potentially influencing U.S. foreign policy. As European unity against Russia wavers, Orbán banks on his transatlantic ties to navigate the geopolitical energy chessboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

 Global
2
Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

 India
4
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025