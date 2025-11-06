Orbán's Gambit: Russian Oil, Trump Ties, and Europe's Energy Crisis

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's upcoming visit to the White House highlights his desperate bid to secure U.S. support for Hungary's continued purchase of Russian oil. The visit underscores the relationship between Orbán and former President Trump, who may play a crucial role in this energy dilemma.

Historically critical of Russia, Orbán has significantly shifted towards Moscow over the last decade. This change has intrigued political circles, given his closeness with Trump and the MAGA movement, despite backlash from the EU for Budapest's Russian oil reliance.

Facing accusations of lacking viable energy alternatives, Orbán claims geographic constraints limit Hungary's options. Yet Trump appears sympathetic to this plight, potentially influencing U.S. foreign policy. As European unity against Russia wavers, Orbán banks on his transatlantic ties to navigate the geopolitical energy chessboard.

