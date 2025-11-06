Left Menu

NDA's Anticipated Triumph in Bihar Elections

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan predicts a record-breaking victory for the NDA in Bihar, criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations as an excuse for anticipated defeat. Chouhan claims that Gandhi's lack of commitment to campaigning shows the NDA's strong support for development and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted that the NDA is on the cusp of a record-breaking victory in the Bihar elections, criticizing Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his 'vote chori' (vote stealing) allegations.

Speaking in the Jehanabad district, Chouhan suggested that Gandhi's claims are a sign of desperation, as he already seeks excuses for an anticipated defeat. Chouhan emphasized that the people of Bihar overwhelmingly support the NDA due to their focus on development and governance.

Chouhan further lamented that Gandhi did not take his campaign seriously, instead focusing on leisure activities. He accused the Congress party of undermining national interests, adding that accountability is inevitable for their alleged crimes against democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

