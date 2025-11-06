NDA's Anticipated Triumph in Bihar Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asserted that the NDA is on the cusp of a record-breaking victory in the Bihar elections, criticizing Congress' Rahul Gandhi for his 'vote chori' (vote stealing) allegations.

Speaking in the Jehanabad district, Chouhan suggested that Gandhi's claims are a sign of desperation, as he already seeks excuses for an anticipated defeat. Chouhan emphasized that the people of Bihar overwhelmingly support the NDA due to their focus on development and governance.

Chouhan further lamented that Gandhi did not take his campaign seriously, instead focusing on leisure activities. He accused the Congress party of undermining national interests, adding that accountability is inevitable for their alleged crimes against democracy.

