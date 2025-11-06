Swiss Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Tariff Tensions with U.S.

Switzerland is actively seeking an improved trade relationship with the United States amidst high-stakes discussions, according to Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter. This comes after Swiss businesses met U.S. President Donald Trump following his imposition of 39% tariffs on Swiss imports, a part of his broader global trade strategy reset.

Keller-Sutter, under scrutiny for her management of the issue, clarified her efforts in a conversation with Trump, insisting that she had upheld her presidential responsibilities before the tariffs were announced. Her statement, as reported by newspaper Blick, conveyed a pragmatic acceptance of the current situation while negotiations proceed.

While remaining discreet about potential outcomes, Keller-Sutter emphasized that any final agreement is ultimately dependent on President Trump's decision. Swiss business leaders, including those from MSC, Rolex, and Mercuria, have also engaged Trump directly to highlight the tariffs' impact. The Swiss government continues diplomatic efforts to alleviate the tariffs swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)