Demographic Shifts Stir Concerns as Bihar Begins Assembly Polls

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighted demographic changes across eastern Indian states due to proximity to Bangladesh border, while Bihar witnessed significant voter turnout as it commenced its assembly elections, signaling heightened local political engagement.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced concerns on Thursday about demographic changes in eastern Indian states influenced by the proximity to the Bangladesh border. He stressed that the issue is more about identity than politics, affecting states like Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal.

Sarma emphasized that this demographic issue, initially raised in Assam, is now recognized across various states, and expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response. Sarma hopes PM Modi will establish a Demographic Commission to address this identity crisis, emphasizing the potential threat to lands, jobs, and governance.

Meanwhile, Bihar saw a high voter turnout of 60.13% during the first phase of assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India. Begusarai reported the highest turnout at 67.32%, with the second phase of voting set for November 11 and counting scheduled for November 14.

