Bihar Elections 2020: Voters' Resilience Amid Flooded Roads and History-Heavy Ballots

The first phase of Bihar elections highlighted the resilience of voters like those in Darbhanga's Kusheshwar Asthan who navigated flooded roads to vote. Locals express frustration over lack of infrastructure and employment, while the return of a polling booth in Munger after 20 years is a historic moment for many.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Darbhanga | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:54 IST
In the midst of Bihar's election season, voters in Darbhanga's Kusheshwar Asthan braved challenging conditions, venturing through flooded roads to exercise their democratic right. This persistence underscores the unaddressed infrastructure issues and employment gaps left by previous administrations.

In contrast, Munger's Bhimbandh saw celebrations as a polling booth returned to the village after two decades. The relocation from the Naxal-affected area in 2005 had forced residents to cast their votes elsewhere, but this year marked a return to normalcy and safety.

The contrasting scenes of hardship and relief reflect the greater stakes for ordinary citizens focused on essentials such as roads, safety, and employment amid political rhetoric on development and progress.

