Controversial Land Deal in Pune Sparks Political Outcry

Uddhav Thackeray, president of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the Maharashtra government's handling of a controversial Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune, allegedly involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son. Thackeray expressed skepticism about the investigation's outcome, drawing parallels with past unresolved corruption cases involving government ministers.

Updated: 06-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A fiery political storm has erupted following allegations of a Rs 300-crore land deal involving Parth Pawar, the son of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray expressed doubts about the investigation's effectiveness, suggesting the government will ultimately exonerate all involved.

Thackeray raised these concerns publicly while addressing a gathering of farmers in Ahmedpur, Latur district. In his speech, he highlighted the government's past failures in addressing corruption cases linked to ministers from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

The accused Rs 300-crore transaction involved the questionable sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area to Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth Pawar holds a partnership. The deal has resulted in the suspension of a revenue official and a high-level inquiry.

