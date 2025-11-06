Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign

JMM's prominent figure and party MLA, Kalpana Soren, brought attention to the welfare policies implemented by the Jharkhand government under Hemant Soren's leadership on Thursday.

At a rally in Hat Maidan, Dampara, she rallied support for JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren in the upcoming Ghatsila bypoll, asserting the universal benefits these schemes have provided.

Emphasizing women's empowerment, Soren highlighted the Maiya Samman Yojana, offering financial aid to women, and the attention given to the elderly through pensions. She urged votes for Somesh Chandra Soren to continue his late father's legacy.

