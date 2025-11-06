Left Menu

Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign

Kalpana Soren, a JMM MLA, emphasized the welfare initiatives led by Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, advocating for the empowerment of women and elderly through schemes like the Maiya Samman Yojana. Her campaign for Somesh Chandra Soren in the Ghatsila bypoll underscores the ongoing commitment to state development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghatsila | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:05 IST
Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Schemes in Ghatsila Bypoll Campaign
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

JMM's prominent figure and party MLA, Kalpana Soren, brought attention to the welfare policies implemented by the Jharkhand government under Hemant Soren's leadership on Thursday.

At a rally in Hat Maidan, Dampara, she rallied support for JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren in the upcoming Ghatsila bypoll, asserting the universal benefits these schemes have provided.

Emphasizing women's empowerment, Soren highlighted the Maiya Samman Yojana, offering financial aid to women, and the attention given to the elderly through pensions. She urged votes for Somesh Chandra Soren to continue his late father's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

Bear Attack Amid Anti-Naxalite Operation in Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

Sonbhadra Scam: Family's Marriage Fraud Unraveled

 India
3
Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

Senegal Aims for New IMF Lending Programme

 Global
4
Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

Allegations of Dual Voting Rock Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025