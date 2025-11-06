Bihar Votes: A Historic Turnout and Political Showdown

Bihar has experienced its highest ever voter turnout, with nearly 65% of 3.75 crore electorates casting their votes in the first phase of the assembly elections. This intense political contest is being watched as a significant indicator of the ruling NDA's popularity and governance record.

The assembly elections have set the stage for a face-off between NDA's long-standing governance and the opposition INDIA bloc's promise of jobs and change, led by Tejashwi Yadav. The elections are also a precursor to the political atmosphere leading up to 2029.

Amid allegations of electoral roll manipulation and some incidents of violence, the election has seen notable participation from women voters, a factor the NDA considers favorable. Key political figures, including Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, are also adding dynamics to this electoral battle.

