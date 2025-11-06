Bihar Votes: A Historic Turnout and Political Showdown
Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout of nearly 65% in the first phase of assembly elections, marking a crucial contest between the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. The polls, seen as a test of NDA's governance, are closely watched for local and national political implications ahead of 2029.
- Country:
- India
Bihar has experienced its highest ever voter turnout, with nearly 65% of 3.75 crore electorates casting their votes in the first phase of the assembly elections. This intense political contest is being watched as a significant indicator of the ruling NDA's popularity and governance record.
The assembly elections have set the stage for a face-off between NDA's long-standing governance and the opposition INDIA bloc's promise of jobs and change, led by Tejashwi Yadav. The elections are also a precursor to the political atmosphere leading up to 2029.
Amid allegations of electoral roll manipulation and some incidents of violence, the election has seen notable participation from women voters, a factor the NDA considers favorable. Key political figures, including Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, are also adding dynamics to this electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase
Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase
BJP Gears Up for 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with Booth-Level Strategy Workshop
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections
Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation Since 2000