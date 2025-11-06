Left Menu

Trump's Federal Court Appeal: A New Twist in the Hush Money Saga

A federal appeals court has granted Donald Trump a chance to argue that his New York hush money case should be heard in federal court. Trump contends presidential immunity should protect him from prosecution related to acts during his tenure. This case highlights ongoing legal intricacies involving Trump's past actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:37 IST
Trump's Federal Court Appeal: A New Twist in the Hush Money Saga
Donald Trump

In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court has decided that former President Donald Trump can argue that his New York state hush money case belongs in federal court. This decision may provide Trump a fresh opportunity to overturn his conviction.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals criticized a lower judge for not thoroughly examining how a 2024 Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity affected Trump's trial. Trump's conviction stems from hush money payments intended to influence the 2016 election, but Trump asserts immunity for actions during his presidency is a key argument.

The case underscores the complexities surrounding Trump's attempt to move proceedings to federal court, where his lawyer argues it involves federal campaign finance law. The defense maintains that testimony from key officials reveals that official acts during Trump's presidency were unduly scrutinized. Meanwhile, prosecutors argue the focus should remain on Trump's private conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

Nagrota Clash: Omar Abdullah's Campaign Call and the Three-Cornered Battle

 India
2
Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

Clash Over Sugarcane Pricing: Karnataka Farmers vs. Government

 India
3
Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Documents to Illegal Immigrants

Allegations Erupt Amid West Bengal SIR Initiative: BJP Claims TMC Gifting Do...

 India
4
Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025