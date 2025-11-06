Cameroon's Paul Biya: Power and Controversy

Paul Biya of Cameroon, the world's oldest ruler, has commenced his eighth term as president amidst a backdrop of controversy and violence following a disputed election. In his inauguration speech, the 92-year-old leader vowed to bring order back to the nation, placing blame on both irresponsible politicians and the country's diaspora for the recent unrest.

Addressing the nation, Biya acknowledged the severity of the situation, highlighting the numerous challenges and widespread frustration. According to U.N. sources, protests triggered by Biya's re-election resulted in the deaths of 48 civilians, drawing attention to the heavy-handed response by security forces. The government has remained silent, offering no comment or figures on these incidents.

Biya officially won the election with 53.66% of the vote, overshadowing opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who captured 35.19%. Bakary, however, claimed victory, inciting further protests and revealing potential divisions within the military as he noted his protection by loyal soldiers at a secure location, suggesting possible internal conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)