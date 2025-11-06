Bihar's Historic Voter Turnout: A Triumph for Democracy

Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout during the first phase of its assembly elections, garnering praise from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He highlighted the transparency and dedication of the election machinery, asserting that democracy had achieved a landmark victory.

Provisional figures indicate a turnout of nearly 65 percent in 121 contested seats, surpassing the previous record of 62.57 percent set in 2000. This comes as a significant improvement over the 57.29 percent turnout during the 2020 elections held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impressive turnout underscores an enthusiastic participation of electors, reaffirming faith in the electoral process. The remaining 122 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to vote on November 11, with results expected on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)