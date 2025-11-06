Bihar's Historic Voter Turnout: A Triumph for Democracy
Bihar saw its highest-ever voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, marking a significant win for democracy, as noted by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The transparency and dedication of the election process were commended, setting a precedent for future elections nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Bihar witnessed a historic voter turnout during the first phase of its assembly elections, garnering praise from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He highlighted the transparency and dedication of the election machinery, asserting that democracy had achieved a landmark victory.
Provisional figures indicate a turnout of nearly 65 percent in 121 contested seats, surpassing the previous record of 62.57 percent set in 2000. This comes as a significant improvement over the 57.29 percent turnout during the 2020 elections held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The impressive turnout underscores an enthusiastic participation of electors, reaffirming faith in the electoral process. The remaining 122 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to vote on November 11, with results expected on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls
Bihar's High Voter Turnout in Phase One of Assembly Polls Surpasses Previous Years
Demographic Shifts Stir Concerns as Bihar Begins Assembly Polls
Political Figures Lead the Charge: Early Voting in Bihar Assembly Polls
Alleged attack on Bihar Dy CM's convoy: EC official says CEC Gyanesh Kumar has asked DGP to take immediate action.