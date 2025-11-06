JNU's Left Unity Sweeps Student Elections: A Resurgence in Campus Politics

The heart of Jawaharlal Nehru University beats red once more as the Left Unity coalition won the student elections, marking a significant victory in the campus's political landscape. The alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), swept the elections decisively.

Amid a voter turnout of 67%, candidates Aditi Mishra, Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, Sunil Yadav, and Danish Ali secured victories over their Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) counterparts. This year's turnout marked a slight decline from past participation rates.

JNU's elections are often seen as a barometer of India's youth politics, where the Left's enduring influence continues to shape dialogues on campus. Despite a challenging political environment, the recent victory underscores the Left's ideological persistence and commitment to its principles.

