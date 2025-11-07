Left Menu

UN Security Council Lifts Sanctions on Syrian Leaders, Marks U.S. Policy Shift

The UN Security Council has lifted sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab. The resolution, which followed a U.S. policy shift, saw China abstain from voting. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a recent insurgent-led offensive, prompting a re-evaluation of sanctions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:53 IST
The United Nations Security Council has officially removed sanctions against Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the country's Interior Minister Anas Khattab. The decision facilitates President al-Sharaa's upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

The U.S.-drafted resolution, which passed with 14 votes and one abstention from China, represents a significant shift in U.S. policy. For months, Washington had been advocating for the easing of sanctions, a stance that followed the ousting of Syria's Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces.

Insurgents, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), removed Assad in an offensive that highlighted shifts in Syrian alliances. HTS, once linked to al Qaeda, has been prominent on the UN's sanctions list. A recent report indicated no active connections between HTS and al Qaeda, contributing to the easing of sanctions.

