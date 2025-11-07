Left Menu

Investigating the 'Russia Hoax': A New Chapter in the Political Saga

Federal prosecutors are gearing up to issue subpoenas to investigate Obama-era intelligence officials over their assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to benefit Donald Trump. Jason Reding Quinones, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is spearheading the investigation.

Federal prosecutors are gearing up to issue subpoenas to investigate Obama-era intelligence officials over their assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to benefit Donald Trump, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas will request a wide array of records linked to the preparation of the Intelligence Community's January 2017 assessment. This includes documents, text messages, and emails. Sources close to the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed this development. However, it's unclear whether the subpoenas have been issued and to whom they will be directed.

Jason Reding Quinones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is at the helm of the investigation. Sworn into the position in August, Quinones has pledged to restore impartial justice amid Trump's claims of unfair treatment by past Justice Department actions. The inquiry dovetails with the review of documents from Special Counsel Jack Smith's office, which tried cases against Trump that were later dismissed.

