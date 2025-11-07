Federal Judge Blocks SNAP Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), defying plans to curtail benefits during a prolonged government shutdown. Judge John McConnell's ruling demands immediate action to ensure 42 million low-income Americans receive their complete benefits by Friday.

This decision came amidst arguments that the administration's plan to reduce benefits for political motives would lead to widespread hunger and burden food pantries. While the administration swiftly moved to appeal the ruling, leaving the future distribution of SNAP benefits uncertain, the judge highlighted the urgency of preventing irreparable harm to vulnerable populations.

SNAP benefits, typically handled monthly by states, faced a potential suspension due to funding disagreements. The administration had proposed using limited contingency funds, sparking fears among recipients and pushing states to advise budgeting and food pantry visits. Judge McConnell argued for the release of additional funding sources, criticizing administrative delays as misleading public interests.