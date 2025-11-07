Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks SNAP Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

A federal judge ordered full funding for SNAP benefits amidst the shutdown, blocking the Trump administration's reduction plan. The decision aims to prevent hunger among low-income Americans. However, the administration's appeal has left the situation uncertain, complicating food aid distribution for millions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:26 IST
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), defying plans to curtail benefits during a prolonged government shutdown. Judge John McConnell's ruling demands immediate action to ensure 42 million low-income Americans receive their complete benefits by Friday.

This decision came amidst arguments that the administration's plan to reduce benefits for political motives would lead to widespread hunger and burden food pantries. While the administration swiftly moved to appeal the ruling, leaving the future distribution of SNAP benefits uncertain, the judge highlighted the urgency of preventing irreparable harm to vulnerable populations.

SNAP benefits, typically handled monthly by states, faced a potential suspension due to funding disagreements. The administration had proposed using limited contingency funds, sparking fears among recipients and pushing states to advise budgeting and food pantry visits. Judge McConnell argued for the release of additional funding sources, criticizing administrative delays as misleading public interests.

