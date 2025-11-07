Deadlock in the Senate: The Struggle to Reopen Government Agencies
U.S. Senate Democrats continue to delay ending the record federal government shutdown despite Republican efforts to reverse layoffs and reopen agencies. A bipartisan deal seems distant, with more negotiations required to address issues like healthcare subsidies. The ongoing shutdown affects federal employees and critical services.
U.S. Senate Democrats stood firm in their refusal to end the record-breaking federal government shutdown on Thursday, despite Republican efforts to reverse layoffs and reopen closed agencies.
In an ongoing stand-off, Senate Democrats convened for a lengthy closed-door caucus to discuss the 37-day shutdown, which has led to the furloughing of roughly 750,000 federal employees and jeopardized essential services like food assistance.
As airports brace for flight reductions due to unpaid air-traffic controllers, Republicans hold a slim majority but require Democratic support to pass a bill and reopen the government. Talks continue without resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)