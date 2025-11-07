Left Menu

Deadlock in the Senate: The Struggle to Reopen Government Agencies

U.S. Senate Democrats continue to delay ending the record federal government shutdown despite Republican efforts to reverse layoffs and reopen agencies. A bipartisan deal seems distant, with more negotiations required to address issues like healthcare subsidies. The ongoing shutdown affects federal employees and critical services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:49 IST
Deadlock in the Senate: The Struggle to Reopen Government Agencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Senate Democrats stood firm in their refusal to end the record-breaking federal government shutdown on Thursday, despite Republican efforts to reverse layoffs and reopen closed agencies.

In an ongoing stand-off, Senate Democrats convened for a lengthy closed-door caucus to discuss the 37-day shutdown, which has led to the furloughing of roughly 750,000 federal employees and jeopardized essential services like food assistance.

As airports brace for flight reductions due to unpaid air-traffic controllers, Republicans hold a slim majority but require Democratic support to pass a bill and reopen the government. Talks continue without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

 Global
2
China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025