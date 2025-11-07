Left Menu

Senate Tensions Rise as GOP Blocks Venezuela Attack Restrictions

The Senate voted against a bill that would limit President Trump's power to attack Venezuela. Despite Democrat efforts, supported by some Republicans, the bill failed. GOP senators continue to back Trump's military buildup in the Caribbean, focusing on intercepting narcotics vessels. Tensions over congressional oversight remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 04:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a Democratic attempt to limit President Trump's authority to launch military action against Venezuela, highlighting ongoing tensions between Congress and the administration over foreign policy and military strategies.

GOP senators have stood by Trump's campaign to intercept drug-running vessels in the Caribbean, yet concerns over a potential military intervention in Venezuela remain. Some Republicans and Democrats argue this buildup hints at regime change ambitions, urging Congress to have a say.

Despite efforts, the resolution, pushing for congressional authorization before any attack, failed narrowly, reflecting divisions as Trump continues military operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

