US Strikes in the Caribbean: A Controversial Campaign

In a dramatic escalation of the United States' military efforts in the Caribbean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that US forces executed another lethal strike on a boat alleged to be trafficking narcotics. This latest operation marked the death toll at 69 amidst at least 17 confirmed strikes under President Trump's directive.

Hegseth, accentuating the administration's resolve, shared a brief video of the strike on social media, underscoring their ongoing mission to combat what they consider 'narco-terrorism.' The Defence Secretary maintained that the targeted vessel was operated by a formally recognized terrorist organization. Despite these assertions, the administration has yet to release detailed evidence supporting these claims.

The approach has prompted a polarized response in Washington, with Republicans mostly endorsing the strategy, while Democrats demand greater transparency and legislative oversight, contending the legality and moral standing of these operations which, they argue, contravene both international and US laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)