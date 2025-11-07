Left Menu

US Strikes in the Caribbean: A Controversial Campaign

The Trump administration continues its controversial campaign in the Caribbean, targeting boats trafficking narcotics. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a recent strike, increasing the death toll to 69. The operations, defended as actions against terrorism, have faced legal and ethical scrutiny from Democrats and international observers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic escalation of the United States' military efforts in the Caribbean, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that US forces executed another lethal strike on a boat alleged to be trafficking narcotics. This latest operation marked the death toll at 69 amidst at least 17 confirmed strikes under President Trump's directive.

Hegseth, accentuating the administration's resolve, shared a brief video of the strike on social media, underscoring their ongoing mission to combat what they consider 'narco-terrorism.' The Defence Secretary maintained that the targeted vessel was operated by a formally recognized terrorist organization. Despite these assertions, the administration has yet to release detailed evidence supporting these claims.

The approach has prompted a polarized response in Washington, with Republicans mostly endorsing the strategy, while Democrats demand greater transparency and legislative oversight, contending the legality and moral standing of these operations which, they argue, contravene both international and US laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

