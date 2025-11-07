Prashant Kishor Critiques Bihar Politics Amidst High Voter Turnout

Jan Suraaj's Prashant Kishor sharply critiqued Bihar's political scene on Friday, mocking Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary for prematurely celebrating BJP's electoral success. Kishor called for Chaudhary to focus on securing his own constituency, Tarapur, instead of projecting confidence about the overall performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kishor questioned, "Is Samrat Chaudhary winning Tarapur or risking defeat? He's spending time rallying for figures like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh instead of proving his merit through actions," he remarked, addressing reporters. Chaudhary, a seasoned 56-year-old BJP leader, contested the Tarapur seat, historically held by the Janata Dal (United) since 2010. Competing candidates included RJD's Arun Kumar Sah and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Singh.

Turning his attention to another Deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Kishor referenced an attack on Sinha's convoy as evidence of Bihar's failing law and order. As the first phase of assembly elections wrapped up, Sinha attributed the attack to "RJD goons" and vowed retribution, underscoring tensions amid a high voter turnout of 64.66%, the highest in Bihar's election history.