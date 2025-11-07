Left Menu

Accusations and Tariffs: Trump's Claims on India-Pakistan Peace Deal Stir Controversy

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh challenges Prime Minister Modi on US President Trump's assertion of averting war between India and Pakistan using trade tariffs. Trump has claimed his intervention through tariffs ended potential hostilities. Ramesh questions Modi's silence on these statements and India's Russian oil purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:59 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic series of claims, US President Donald Trump asserted he had averted a potential war between India and Pakistan by employing trade tariffs as leverage, sparking controversy among Indian political circles. During a White House address, Trump stated his intervention settled the conflict in just 24 hours.

This assertion prompted Congress MP Jairam Ramesh to question Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on Trump's repeated declarations. Ramesh highlighted that Trump has made this claim numerous times, asking how Modi intends to respond, especially in light of assertions regarding India's oil imports from Russia.

The border tensions followed India's strategic strikes on Pakistani terrorist camps in May, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Trump's remarks have reignited debate over the efficacy and ramifications of using tariffs as a tool in sensitive geopolitical conflicts, with India's political leaders demanding clarifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

