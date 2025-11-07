Political Sparring Intensifies: Udhayakumar Accuses Dhinakaran of Slander

Deputy Opposition leader and former AIADMK Minister R. B. Udhayakumar has launched a scathing attack on AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, accusing him of disseminating false information about the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its candidates. Udhayakumar emphasized that Dhinakaran, previously disfavored by Jayalalithaa, is now resorting to spreading slanderous remarks against the party.

Responding to Dhinakaran's comments on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Udhayakumar praised Palaniswami for reviving the party after Jayalalithaa's death. He credited Palaniswami with stabilizing AIADMK and reinvigorating the party's base, thus preserving the legacy of its iconic 'Two Leaves' symbol.

Udhayakumar further accused Dhinakaran of destabilizing the party, which he claims led to several resignations within the ranks. He dismissed Dhinakaran's assertions about Palaniswami causing fractures within AIADMK and charged Dhinakaran with failed power grabs. Conversely, Dhinakaran predicted a political shift, suggesting AIADMK's decline postulating that Vijay's emerging TVK party could significantly alter the political landscape.

