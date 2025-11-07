Migrants: The X Factor in Bihar Assembly Polls

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, believes migrants returning to Bihar for Chhath festival are pivotal in the assembly elections.

Kishor's party, which appeals to the 'pravasis', is gaining traction, as evidenced by the record 64.66% voter turnout in the first voting phase.

Kishor criticizes the NDA's long-standing rule and surmises migrants could be the unpredictable element to sway election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)