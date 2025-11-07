Left Menu

Migrants: The X Factor in Bihar Assembly Polls

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, claims migrants from Bihar, present for Chhath festivities, play a crucial role in assembly polls. His party is gaining popularity among 'pravasis', influencing the high voter turnout and challenging the long-standing NDA government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:32 IST
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, believes migrants returning to Bihar for Chhath festival are pivotal in the assembly elections.

Kishor's party, which appeals to the 'pravasis', is gaining traction, as evidenced by the record 64.66% voter turnout in the first voting phase.

Kishor criticizes the NDA's long-standing rule and surmises migrants could be the unpredictable element to sway election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

