Controversy Unfolds: Deputy CM's Son Engulfed in Pune Land Deal Scandal
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has requested patience as a high-level committee investigates a Rs 300-crore land deal linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son. As political tension rises, alleged irregularities have already led to the suspension of a sub-registrar and three legal actions.
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has appealed to opposition leaders to hold off their calls for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's resignation until a high-level committee concludes its investigation into a contentious Rs 300-crore land deal.
The deal, linked to Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Pawar, has sparked a political storm amid accusations of irregular land transactions. A five-member panel, led by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, is expected to deliver its findings within a month.
Despite Ajit Pawar's denial of involvement, the ongoing scrutiny has already resulted in a suspension and an FIR. Critics continue to question potential favoritism in the handling of the 40-acre 'Mahar Vatan' land deal, which allegedly saw major stamp duty waivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
