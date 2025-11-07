Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Deputy CM's Son Engulfed in Pune Land Deal Scandal

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has requested patience as a high-level committee investigates a Rs 300-crore land deal linked to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son. As political tension rises, alleged irregularities have already led to the suspension of a sub-registrar and three legal actions.

Updated: 07-11-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has appealed to opposition leaders to hold off their calls for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's resignation until a high-level committee concludes its investigation into a contentious Rs 300-crore land deal.

The deal, linked to Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Pawar, has sparked a political storm amid accusations of irregular land transactions. A five-member panel, led by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, is expected to deliver its findings within a month.

Despite Ajit Pawar's denial of involvement, the ongoing scrutiny has already resulted in a suspension and an FIR. Critics continue to question potential favoritism in the handling of the 40-acre 'Mahar Vatan' land deal, which allegedly saw major stamp duty waivers.

