Controversy Unfolds: Deputy CM's Son Engulfed in Pune Land Deal Scandal

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has appealed to opposition leaders to hold off their calls for Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's resignation until a high-level committee concludes its investigation into a contentious Rs 300-crore land deal.

The deal, linked to Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Pawar, has sparked a political storm amid accusations of irregular land transactions. A five-member panel, led by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, is expected to deliver its findings within a month.

Despite Ajit Pawar's denial of involvement, the ongoing scrutiny has already resulted in a suspension and an FIR. Critics continue to question potential favoritism in the handling of the 40-acre 'Mahar Vatan' land deal, which allegedly saw major stamp duty waivers.

