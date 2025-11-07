Amit Shah Criticizes RJD-Congress for Lack of Development Agenda in Bihar

Union Minister Amit Shah, delivering a fervent speech in Jamui, accused the opposition of lacking a developmental strategy for Bihar. Shah claimed that the RJD-Congress alliance, during their tenure, neglected the destitute, opting to support infiltrators instead.

Shah's critique targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad and Congress's Sonia Gandhi, suggesting that their focus on familial welfare hampered Bihar's progress. He stressed that Bihar could transform into a developed state with a mandate for the BJP.

Highlighting security advancements, Shah credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with eradicating Naxalism in areas once dominated by Maoists, such as Gaya and Jamui, during Lalu's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)