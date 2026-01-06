Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Under Routine Observation at Hospital

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for routine observation due to a chronic cough, exacerbated by pollution. She is under the care of a chest physician and doing fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 12:16 IST
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in routine observation due to a chronic cough, according to sources on Tuesday.

Under the care of a chest physician, Gandhi is reported to be doing fine while hospital staff continue to monitor her condition.

The air pollution in the city has been noted as a contributing factor to her recurring cough, a source informed PTI. She was admitted on Monday evening.

