Pradhan vs. Gandhi: The War of Words Over Voter Fraud Allegations

In a heated political exchange, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims of 'vote fraud' in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Pradhan labeled Gandhi's accusations as unfounded and accused him of spreading false narratives, calling him 'mentally bankrupt.'

During an interview with ANI, Pradhan remarked, 'He claimed to have dropped a 'Hydrogen bomb' three days ago. That diffused... The person who is a liar himself and presents false facts is running a new startup and its main job is to set a false narrative and spread lies.' He further attacked Gandhi personally, describing him as a privileged individual on a path to political bankruptcy.

Conversely, Gandhi, in a press conference, alleged 'large-scale voter fraud' in Haryana's elections, citing a flawed voter list that could jeopardize democracy. Addressing Gen Z and the youth, he emphasized their role in restoring democratic integrity. Gandhi insisted on having evidence for his claims, questioning the Election Commission's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)