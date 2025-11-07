Left Menu

Pradhan vs. Gandhi: The War of Words Over Voter Fraud Allegations

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana elections. Pradhan dismissed the accusations as false narratives, accusing Gandhi of spreading lies and lacking political acumen. Gandhi asserted claims of fake voter lists undermining democracy and appealed to India's youth for action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:41 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a heated political exchange, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims of 'vote fraud' in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Pradhan labeled Gandhi's accusations as unfounded and accused him of spreading false narratives, calling him 'mentally bankrupt.'

During an interview with ANI, Pradhan remarked, 'He claimed to have dropped a 'Hydrogen bomb' three days ago. That diffused... The person who is a liar himself and presents false facts is running a new startup and its main job is to set a false narrative and spread lies.' He further attacked Gandhi personally, describing him as a privileged individual on a path to political bankruptcy.

Conversely, Gandhi, in a press conference, alleged 'large-scale voter fraud' in Haryana's elections, citing a flawed voter list that could jeopardize democracy. Addressing Gen Z and the youth, he emphasized their role in restoring democratic integrity. Gandhi insisted on having evidence for his claims, questioning the Election Commission's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

