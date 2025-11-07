Pope Leo Challenges Trump's Immigration Policies

Pope Leo, the first American to lead the Church, is intensifying criticisms of President Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies, spurring U.S. Catholic leaders to intensify their advocacy for immigrant rights.

Highlighting a 'moral imperative,' Leo's message has energized efforts to aid immigrants caught in a harsh enforcement regime. His calls for 'deep reflection' have resonated, especially after his recent remarks highlighting the conditions faced by migrants in facilities like Broadview, Illinois.

The Catholic hierarchy, including influential figures such as Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, has responded robustly, underscoring the Church's teachings on immigration as fundamental values that cannot be easily ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)