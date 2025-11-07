Left Menu

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Criticizes Telangana CM for Religious Appeasement Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypolls

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:37 IST
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of resorting to religious appeasement to secure votes ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills Bypolls. Kumar criticized Reddy and the Congress candidate for donning a skull cap during campaign events, claiming it was a ploy to woo voters.

Kumar, in a stern statement, emphasized his commitment to his religious identity, asserting, "If a day comes when I must wear a skull cap for votes, I'd rather cut off my head." He further accused CM Revanth Reddy of insulting other faiths by faking religious practices and challenged him to engage prominent Muslim leaders in similar acts to gain Hindu votes.

Aside from the bypoll campaign theatrics, Reddy confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his inaction against BRS leaders involved in alleged scams. The by-election was triggered by the death of the sitting MLA, Maganti Gopinath, with Congress nominating V Naveen Yadav, BRS selecting Gopinath's widow Sunitha, and BJP fielding Lankala Deepak Reddy as their respective candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

