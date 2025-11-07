India Alerts International Community to Pakistan's Nuclear Activities

In response to US President Donald Trump's remarks about nuclear testing, India has expressed concerns over Pakistan's nuclear activities. Trump recently listed Pakistan among nations testing nuclear weapons as part of his administration's rationale for resuming US nuclear tests after three decades.

During a press briefing, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal criticized Pakistan's nuclear development history, citing 'clandestine and illegal nuclear activities' fueled by years of smuggling, export control violations, and secret partnerships.

India has consistently raised these issues with the international community, seeking attention to Pakistan's nuclear behavior. Jaiswal reiterated India's stance following the US president's recent comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)