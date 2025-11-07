Kharge Hits Out at PM Modi for Rally Delay in Bihar
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delay in his rally's commencement in poll-bound Bihar. Kharge alleged interference by BJP and criticized Modi for focusing on elections while often being abroad, accusing him of canvassing even in local elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of causing a delay in his political rally in Bihar by prioritizing his own travel schedule.
During an address in the Chenari assembly segment of Rohtas district, Kharge expressed frustration about being delayed nearly two hours due to security measures related to Modi's flight.
Highlighting his displeasure, Kharge claimed BJP frequently obstructs Congress events and criticized Modi for campaigning domestically despite spending much time abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Bolsters NDA Confidence in Purnea Rally Ahead of Bihar Polls Phase Two
Modi Accuses Congress of Divisive History Over 'Vande Mataram'
PM Modi Intensifies Criticism of Mahagathbandhan Amid Bihar Polls
PM Modi Critiques RJD-Congress, Boosts Bihar Development Narrative Ahead of Elections
Congress Slams BJP for 'Hypocritical Nationalism' Over Vande Mataram