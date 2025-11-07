Kharge Hits Out at PM Modi for Rally Delay in Bihar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of causing a delay in his political rally in Bihar by prioritizing his own travel schedule.

During an address in the Chenari assembly segment of Rohtas district, Kharge expressed frustration about being delayed nearly two hours due to security measures related to Modi's flight.

Highlighting his displeasure, Kharge claimed BJP frequently obstructs Congress events and criticized Modi for campaigning domestically despite spending much time abroad.

