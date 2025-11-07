Left Menu

Kharge Hits Out at PM Modi for Rally Delay in Bihar

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the delay in his rally's commencement in poll-bound Bihar. Kharge alleged interference by BJP and criticized Modi for focusing on elections while often being abroad, accusing him of canvassing even in local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:07 IST
Kharge Hits Out at PM Modi for Rally Delay in Bihar
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of causing a delay in his political rally in Bihar by prioritizing his own travel schedule.

During an address in the Chenari assembly segment of Rohtas district, Kharge expressed frustration about being delayed nearly two hours due to security measures related to Modi's flight.

Highlighting his displeasure, Kharge claimed BJP frequently obstructs Congress events and criticized Modi for campaigning domestically despite spending much time abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraqi Elections: A Test of Democracy and Power Dynamics

Iraqi Elections: A Test of Democracy and Power Dynamics

 Global
2
Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph

Harmanpreet Kaur: A Captain's Legacy and a Historic Triumph

 India
3
HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion

HAL Secures Deals with GE and Russia for Aviation Expansion

 India
4
Bengaluru Restaurant Barred from Using 'Carnatic' Brand Name

Bengaluru Restaurant Barred from Using 'Carnatic' Brand Name

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025