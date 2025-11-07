Left Menu

Political Boundaries Blur at Patna Airport: A New Alliance Brewing?

The unexpected appearance of Tej Pratap Yadav and Ravi Kishan together at Patna airport sparked speculation about potential political realignments during the assembly elections. While both leaders were actively campaigning, their shared devotion to Lord Shiva and willingness to address unemployment suggest possible cooperation despite past differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:47 IST
Political Boundaries Blur at Patna Airport: A New Alliance Brewing?
  • Country:
  • India

The sighting of Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan together at the Patna airport has ignited significant political speculation. Amidst the ongoing assembly elections, the two were seen amicably chatting, prompting questions about a potential realignment in Bihar's political landscape.

Both Yadav and Kishan arrived at Patna airport after intense campaign efforts, with Yadav rallying for his party in Gaya and Kishan engaging voters in East and West Champaran. The leaders' shared interest in Lord Shiva further fueled speculation about a possible collaboration.

When queried by journalists about aligning with the BJP, Yadav remained evasive, emphasizing a shared goal of combating unemployment. Kishan, while lauding Yadav, hinted at the BJP's openness, saying the party welcomes followers devoted to selfless service. Nonetheless, political clarity remains elusive as Bihar's elections proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sky-High Ambitions: Comcast's Sky Eyes ITV in Multibillion-Pound Takeover

Sky-High Ambitions: Comcast's Sky Eyes ITV in Multibillion-Pound Takeover

 Global
2
Powering Punjab's Youth: A New Dawn of Opportunities

Powering Punjab's Youth: A New Dawn of Opportunities

 India
3
Tensions Rise in Kharkiv: Russia's Military Movements Unveiled

Tensions Rise in Kharkiv: Russia's Military Movements Unveiled

 Ukraine
4
Maharashtra Land Deal Controversy: Ajit Pawar Clarifies Cancellation

Maharashtra Land Deal Controversy: Ajit Pawar Clarifies Cancellation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025