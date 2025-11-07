Political Boundaries Blur at Patna Airport: A New Alliance Brewing?
The unexpected appearance of Tej Pratap Yadav and Ravi Kishan together at Patna airport sparked speculation about potential political realignments during the assembly elections. While both leaders were actively campaigning, their shared devotion to Lord Shiva and willingness to address unemployment suggest possible cooperation despite past differences.
- Country:
- India
The sighting of Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan together at the Patna airport has ignited significant political speculation. Amidst the ongoing assembly elections, the two were seen amicably chatting, prompting questions about a potential realignment in Bihar's political landscape.
Both Yadav and Kishan arrived at Patna airport after intense campaign efforts, with Yadav rallying for his party in Gaya and Kishan engaging voters in East and West Champaran. The leaders' shared interest in Lord Shiva further fueled speculation about a possible collaboration.
When queried by journalists about aligning with the BJP, Yadav remained evasive, emphasizing a shared goal of combating unemployment. Kishan, while lauding Yadav, hinted at the BJP's openness, saying the party welcomes followers devoted to selfless service. Nonetheless, political clarity remains elusive as Bihar's elections proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Gears Up for 2027 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections with Booth-Level Strategy Workshop
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Peaceful First Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections
Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase
Bihar Sets Voter Turnout Record in Assembly Elections First Phase
Peaceful Turnout: Bihar Assembly Elections See Highest Voter Participation Since 2000