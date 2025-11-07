Political Boundaries Blur at Patna Airport: A New Alliance Brewing?

The sighting of Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan together at the Patna airport has ignited significant political speculation. Amidst the ongoing assembly elections, the two were seen amicably chatting, prompting questions about a potential realignment in Bihar's political landscape.

Both Yadav and Kishan arrived at Patna airport after intense campaign efforts, with Yadav rallying for his party in Gaya and Kishan engaging voters in East and West Champaran. The leaders' shared interest in Lord Shiva further fueled speculation about a possible collaboration.

When queried by journalists about aligning with the BJP, Yadav remained evasive, emphasizing a shared goal of combating unemployment. Kishan, while lauding Yadav, hinted at the BJP's openness, saying the party welcomes followers devoted to selfless service. Nonetheless, political clarity remains elusive as Bihar's elections proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)