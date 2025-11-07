Left Menu

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of 'Betrayal' Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

BJD president Naveen Patnaik has accused the BJP of deceit and false promises during a public rally ahead of the Nuapada bypoll in Odisha. He urged voters to support the BJD candidate, Snehangini Chhuria, pointing to past betrayals and false propaganda by the BJP.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:49 IST
Naveen Patnaik
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of 'cheating' the public with false promises to form a government. This allegation surfaced during a campaign rally for the BJD candidate for the upcoming Nuapada bypoll.

Speaking to a packed public gathering, Patnaik critiqued the BJP for its deceitful tactics. Despite delays in his travel to the event, attributed to administrative hurdles, he highlighted his party's developmental achievements and urged the attendees to reject BJP's 'betrayals' in the polls.

Patnaik, while lauding the late party MLA Rajendra Dholakia's contributions, appealed to voters to express their discontent through ballots by supporting BJD's Snehangini Chhuria. He contrasted BJP's perceived negligence and broken promises with BJD's priorities, emphasizing welfare schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

