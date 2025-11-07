Left Menu

Pakistan and Azerbaijan: Rekindling Diplomatic Ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Azerbaijan to commemorate Victory Day and engage in talks with President Ilham Aliyev. The visit seeks to strengthen bilateral relations, exploring various sectors such as trade, energy, and defence, while affirming support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty.

07-11-2025
Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, embarked on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan on Friday, aiming to enhance diplomatic and economic ties with the nation. Sharif's discussions with President Ilham Aliyev will seek to bolster cooperation across a range of sectors including trade, investment, and regional connectivity.

The visit coincides with Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations, marking the occasion's fifth anniversary. According to the Foreign Office, the trip underscores Pakistan's unwavering support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and illustrates the enduring brotherly relations between the two countries.

Alongside Prime Minister Sharif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar is also part of the delegation. The visit is expected to refine bilateral relations and chart new pathways for partnership in strategic domains, reinforcing mutual trust and shared cultural ties.

