Controversial Rifle Sale: U.S. Arms Used by Notorious Brazilian Police Unit

The U.S. government approved the controversial sale of sniper rifles to Brazil's BOPE police unit, known for extrajudicial killings. The transaction, dating back to the Biden administration, has drawn criticism from human rights advocates and diplomats, highlighting concerns about the firearms' potential misuse and challenging U.S. foreign policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States government approved the sale of sniper rifles to Brazil's BOPE police unit, sparking controversy over potential misuse in extrajudicial killings. Despite objections from U.S. diplomats about the unit's notorious reputation, the sale was approved during the Biden administration and continued to draw scrutiny and criticism.

In May 2023, 20 rifles made by Daniel Defense LLC were purchased by BOPE, with associated suppressors from Griffin Armament. The sale proceeded even amid diplomatic concerns, and the rifles eventually reached Brazil in 2024. This action triggered backlash from human rights advocates who allege potential unlawful use by the police.

The Rio de Janeiro police unit, responsible for numerous civilian deaths, remains a contentious figure in debates on human rights violations. The sale, influenced by political players like Ricardo Pita, has become a focal point of U.S. diplomacy in Latin America, testing policy priorities and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

