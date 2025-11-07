The United States government approved the sale of sniper rifles to Brazil's BOPE police unit, sparking controversy over potential misuse in extrajudicial killings. Despite objections from U.S. diplomats about the unit's notorious reputation, the sale was approved during the Biden administration and continued to draw scrutiny and criticism.

In May 2023, 20 rifles made by Daniel Defense LLC were purchased by BOPE, with associated suppressors from Griffin Armament. The sale proceeded even amid diplomatic concerns, and the rifles eventually reached Brazil in 2024. This action triggered backlash from human rights advocates who allege potential unlawful use by the police.

The Rio de Janeiro police unit, responsible for numerous civilian deaths, remains a contentious figure in debates on human rights violations. The sale, influenced by political players like Ricardo Pita, has become a focal point of U.S. diplomacy in Latin America, testing policy priorities and international relations.

