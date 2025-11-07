Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing its leaders of engaging in electoral fraud during the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking at election rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur, Gandhi claimed that BJP members had cast multiple votes, citing similar instances in previous Haryana elections.

He presented evidence of 'vote theft' involving 25 lakh fake entries in Haryana's voter lists, asserting that the Election Commission was complicit in ensuring a BJP victory. Additionally, he accused the NDA government of diverting youth attention with social media while favoring corporates over laborers and farmers.

Gandhi also criticized media coverage, alleging BJP control over television channels. Emphasizing the need for change, he assured that the INDIA bloc, if successful, would represent every citizen and steer Bihar towards development, moving away from unemployment and poverty.

