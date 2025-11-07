Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of manipulating electoral processes in Bihar and other states. He alleged voter fraud in Haryana, asserting that BJP members were voting multiple times. Gandhi also criticized the media's role and promised change in Bihar through the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banka | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing its leaders of engaging in electoral fraud during the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking at election rallies in Banka and Bhagalpur, Gandhi claimed that BJP members had cast multiple votes, citing similar instances in previous Haryana elections.

He presented evidence of 'vote theft' involving 25 lakh fake entries in Haryana's voter lists, asserting that the Election Commission was complicit in ensuring a BJP victory. Additionally, he accused the NDA government of diverting youth attention with social media while favoring corporates over laborers and farmers.

Gandhi also criticized media coverage, alleging BJP control over television channels. Emphasizing the need for change, he assured that the INDIA bloc, if successful, would represent every citizen and steer Bihar towards development, moving away from unemployment and poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Endorses EU Move to Harness Russian Assets for Ukraine's Aid

U.S. Endorses EU Move to Harness Russian Assets for Ukraine's Aid

 Global
2
AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa

AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa

 India
3
Karnataka's Disinformation Bill: Balancing Truth and Free Speech

Karnataka's Disinformation Bill: Balancing Truth and Free Speech

 India
4
Congress Challenges 2024 Haryana Election Legitimacy

Congress Challenges 2024 Haryana Election Legitimacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025