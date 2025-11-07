Cornell University Secures $250 Million Fund Restoration Deal

Cornell University announced a significant agreement with the Trump administration to restore more than $250 million in research funding that was frozen earlier this year. The funds had been withheld due to alleged insufficient actions against antisemitism at the university.

Cornell's President, Michael Kotlikoff, revealed that the university will pay $30 million over the next three years to settle pending claims with the government. The administration has consented to terminate all investigations into potential legal violations by the university.

This development comes amid broader pressures from the Trump administration on major U.S. universities concerning pro-Palestinian student protests and diversity initiatives perceived as discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)