Left Menu

Cornell University Secures $250 Million Fund Restoration Deal

Cornell University has reached an agreement with the Trump administration to restore over $250 million in research funds that were previously frozen. As part of the deal, Cornell will pay the government $30 million over three years. The administration had frozen the funds citing inadequate efforts to combat antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:04 IST
Cornell University Secures $250 Million Fund Restoration Deal

Cornell University announced a significant agreement with the Trump administration to restore more than $250 million in research funding that was frozen earlier this year. The funds had been withheld due to alleged insufficient actions against antisemitism at the university.

Cornell's President, Michael Kotlikoff, revealed that the university will pay $30 million over the next three years to settle pending claims with the government. The administration has consented to terminate all investigations into potential legal violations by the university.

This development comes amid broader pressures from the Trump administration on major U.S. universities concerning pro-Palestinian student protests and diversity initiatives perceived as discriminatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025