Congress Challenges 2024 Haryana Election Legitimacy
Following allegations by Rahul Gandhi of election irregularities in the 2024 Haryana assembly polls, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced statewide protests against 'vote theft'. Both leaders criticized the Election Commission for bias, citing manipulated voter data and delayed vote counts.
In the political storm following the 2024 Haryana assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the elections of being 'stolen.' Joining him, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced plans for statewide protests against alleged 'vote theft.'
Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in Haryana, criticized the Election Commission for failing its impartial duty, alleging that the BJP manipulated its way to power. He highlighted the Congress's commitment to protecting democratic rights, unveiling plans for protests and demanding a return to ballot paper voting.
Amid these claims, Gandhi presented 'The H-files,' pointing to discrepancies like fake voter entries and unusual voting patterns, such as a single image used in multiple booths. The allegations have raised severe questions about the election's integrity, with Congress seeking justice.
