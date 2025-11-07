Left Menu

Telangana's Pivotal Bypoll: A Prelude to Political Transformation

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the significance of the November 11 bypoll in Jubilee Hills, envisioning it as a catalyst for the BJP's ascent in Telangana by 2028. The minister criticized divisive politics and advocated for nationalist forces, while pointing to high voter turnout in Bihar as an NDA strength.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced on Friday that the upcoming November 11 bypoll in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is seen as a significant step toward altering the political landscape in Telangana by 2028, aiming to bring the BJP to power.

Addressing voters from various states at a meeting late Friday, Shekhawat urged support for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy in the by-election, emphasizing the election's role in sowing seeds for a government change and uplifting nationalist forces against divisive politics.

In response to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent statements linking Congress and Muslims, Shekhawat criticized such comments as divisive. He also noted the high voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly polls as indicative of the NDA's strong prospects.

