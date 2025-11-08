U.S. Court Orders Full SNAP Benefits Amidst Federal Shutdown
A federal judge mandates the U.S. government to provide full SNAP benefits for 42 million low-income Americans. This follows a ruling against the Trump administration's plan to partially fund these benefits during a prolonged government shutdown. The USDA aims to comply, but the administration has appealed the decision.
A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government must pay full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to approximately 42 million low-income Americans, following attempts by the Trump administration to only partially fund the program during a historic government shutdown.
This decision, issued on Thursday, came from U.S. District Judge John McConnell and presents a significant challenge to the current administration's strategy. Despite the ruling, the USDA has stated its intention to comply while simultaneously seeking relief through an appeal.
The ruling emphasized the immediate hardships faced by recipients, who have been turning to food pantries and sacrificing essentials like medication. The liberal legal group Democracy Forward, representing the plaintiffs, argues that halting the judge's decision would result in severe consequences for nearly one in eight Americans.
