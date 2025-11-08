US-Brokered Deal Strengthens Rwanda-Congo Economic Ties

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda reached a significant economic framework agreement in Washington on Friday. Two sources familiar with the developments confirmed this to Reuters, noting that U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to fostering peace and encouraging Western investment in the region.

Technical teams from both delegations initialed the regional economic integration framework, with expectations of it being officially signed by the heads of state during an upcoming visit to the White House. However, the exact date for the signing ceremony has yet to be determined. According to one source, the framework's enforcement is conditional upon the completion of a prior agreement, mandating the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and actions against the Congo-based armed group, Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

At present, the U.S. State Department and representatives from the Rwandan and Congolese governments have not provided any comments regarding the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)