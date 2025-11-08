Left Menu

VP JD Vance Cancels Plans for G20 Summit in South Africa

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has decided against attending the G20 summit in South Africa. A source revealed on Friday that Vance has no international travel plans in the immediate future, impacting U.S. representation at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 03:53 IST

JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will not travel to South Africa for the upcoming G20 summit, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The decision comes amid discussions about international diplomatic engagements, highlighting potential shifts in the U.S.'s participation in global events.

The source indicated that Vance has no immediate plans for international trips, affecting his presence on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

