Senate Stalemate: Federal Workers' Pay Continues to Hang in the Balance
The U.S. Senate rejected a bill to resume paychecks for federal workers during a historic shutdown, citing disagreements between Democrats and Republicans. Efforts to resolve the impasse include labor union appeals and legislative proposals, but both sides remain divided on key issues, prolonging the financial strain on Americans.
The U.S. Senate on Friday failed to pass legislation that would resume salaries for hundreds of thousands of federal employees affected by the longest shutdown in the nation's history. The vote was 53 in favor and 43 against, falling short of the 60 votes needed to advance in the Republican-controlled chamber.
Key Democratic Senators, alongside labor unions, have opposed the bill, arguing it could increase discretion for President Donald Trump, who selectively authorized pay to military and immigration personnel while withholding it from others. The shutdown, initiated on October 1, has severely impacted regular Americans.
Amid the stalemate, Democrats demand funding for healthcare subsidies, while Republicans push for a straightforward funding bill to reopen government operations. Efforts from both parties to propose compromises continue, yet none seem poised to gather the requisite 60 votes to pass in the Senate.
ALSO READ
Democrats Signal Comeback: Impact on Key Sectors
EU Considers AI Legislation Pause Under Big Tech Pressure
Democrats' Election Wins Challenge Trump's Immigration and DEI Stance
Senate Republicans Challenge Shutdown with Bipartisan Spending Bill
EU's AI Legislation Faces Temporary Halt Amid Big Tech Pressure