Hungary Secures U.S. Sanctions Exemption Amid Energy Ties with Russia

The U.S. granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for using Russian oil, as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met President Trump to discuss energy dependency and sanctions. The meeting underscored Hungary's reliance on Russian energy and potential economic fallout from EU energy policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 06:13 IST
The United States has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions related to Russian oil usage. The decision follows Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, where he advocated for relief from newly imposed Ukraine-related sanctions targeting Russian oil firms Lukoil and Rosneft.

Prime Minister Orban, a close ally of Trump, emphasized Hungary's dependence on Russian energy during their White House discussion. He pledged to outline the repercussions for Hungary's economy should the country stop importing Russian oil and gas, citing Hungary's lack of coastline as a logistical drawback.

The meeting also covered broader U.S.-Hungary economic cooperation, with plans for Hungary to purchase U.S. liquefied natural gas valued at $600 million. Orban voiced optimism for a "golden age" of relations under Trump, while openly critiquing the Biden administration, aligning with Trump's political stance.

