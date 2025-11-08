Left Menu

Celebrating a Statesman's Legacy: L K Advani Turns 98

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored BJP veteran L K Advani on his 98th birthday, praising him as a statesman with significant vision. Advani, pivotal in BJP's rise in Indian politics, received the Bharat Ratna this year. Modi highlighted Advani's profound impact on India's democratic and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:17 IST
Celebrating a Statesman's Legacy: L K Advani Turns 98
L K Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani on his 98th birthday, calling him a 'statesman with a towering vision.'

Advani, a key figure in the BJP's ascent as a major political force in India, was honored with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, earlier this year.

In his message, Modi emphasized Advani's dedication to India's progress, his embodiment of selfless duty, and his steadfast principles, noting his significant contributions to the nation's democratic and cultural realms.

TRENDING

1
Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India

 India
2
Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of crores of rupees to economy of UP: PM Modi.

Devotees visiting pilgrim sites in Varanasi have contributed thousands of cr...

 India
3
Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

Pisa Returns with Historic Serie A Victory

 Italy
4
CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

CIK Conducts Thorough Jailer Sweep in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025