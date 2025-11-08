Celebrating a Statesman's Legacy: L K Advani Turns 98
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored BJP veteran L K Advani on his 98th birthday, praising him as a statesman with significant vision. Advani, pivotal in BJP's rise in Indian politics, received the Bharat Ratna this year. Modi highlighted Advani's profound impact on India's democratic and cultural heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani on his 98th birthday, calling him a 'statesman with a towering vision.'
Advani, a key figure in the BJP's ascent as a major political force in India, was honored with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, earlier this year.
In his message, Modi emphasized Advani's dedication to India's progress, his embodiment of selfless duty, and his steadfast principles, noting his significant contributions to the nation's democratic and cultural realms.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- L K Advani
- 98th birthday
- statesman
- BJP
- Bharat Ratna
- India
- politics
- democracy
- culture
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Journeys: Vande Bharat Express Expands in India
India Accelerates With New Vande Bharat Express Trains
Infrastructure a major factor in economic growth of developed countries, India also moving fast on path of development: PM in Varanasi.
India Joins Forces with Brazil for Tropical Forest Conservation Amid Climate Challenges
Trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat and Amrit Bharat laying foundation of new generation of Indian Railways: PM Modi.