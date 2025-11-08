Celebrating a Statesman's Legacy: L K Advani Turns 98

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani on his 98th birthday, calling him a 'statesman with a towering vision.'

Advani, a key figure in the BJP's ascent as a major political force in India, was honored with the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, earlier this year.

In his message, Modi emphasized Advani's dedication to India's progress, his embodiment of selfless duty, and his steadfast principles, noting his significant contributions to the nation's democratic and cultural realms.