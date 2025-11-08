Supreme Court Decision Sparks SNAP Funding Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court has permitted President Trump's administration to temporarily withhold $4 billion necessary for full funding of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing federal shutdown. This decision, termed an administrative stay, grants a lower court additional time to assess the administration's request to only partially fund the program for November.

The administration filed an emergency appeal to halt a Rhode Island judge's order for full program funding. This order followed the administration's plan to provide emergency funding covering only part of the SNAP expenditure for the month. Federal government representatives argue that noncompliance with the court ruling would worsen the shutdown scenario by creating fiscal instability.

Confusion ensued as states, directed by the USDA, moved to release the necessary funds for SNAP despite conflicting court motions. State officials in New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have ensured the issuance of full SNAP benefits for November, amidst political blame and the dire situation of low-income Americans depending on these benefits.